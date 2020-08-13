1/1
PATRICIA ANN LENTON
1954 - 2020
Her Birth: Life began for Patricia on November 22, 1954, in Greenville, Mississippi. She was the oldest of five children to James Lenton, Sr. and Ruby Lee Lenton Pitts.

Her Talents and Skills: Patricia loved her Friday night bowling leagues with friends. You would often find her in the kitchen doing what she loved to do, cooking for her family. In 1984 she moved to San Antonio, Texas. She worked for Sky Chefs at the San Antonio International Airport for 18 years. Thereafter, she began working at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Spa where her tenure lasted 16 years.

Her Family: Patricia was predeceased by her parents James Lenton Sr. and Ruby Lee Lenton Pitts. Her stepfather Henry A. Pitts, brothers Jimmie Lee Lenton, James Lenton, Jr., and Jerry Lenton. She will be remembered by her son: Herbert Mitchell Lenton (San Antonio, Texas), her brothers: Joseph Edward Lenton (Atlanta, Georgia) and Daryl Pitts (Chicago, Illinois), two adorable grandsons: Mitchell Lee Lenton (Irmo, South Carolina) and Michael Jett Lenton (San Antonio, Texas), two adopted sisters Jeri D. Baldwin and Lillian Bell (Chicago, Illinois) and a host of extended family members family and friends. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
