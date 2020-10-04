Patricia Ann Collins Luna, 92, passed away on September 12, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas.

Patricia was born on

September 14, 1927 in

Memphis, TN to Charles and Clara (Schroder) Collins. She was the most selfless and

loving Wife, Mother, Mother-in-Law and Gaga we could have ever had. We all loved and adored her and will miss her endlessly.

She and her late husband Parvin loved Square Dancing (holding many local, city and state officer positions),

traveling, collecting

Westmoreland Milk Glass and playing Bunco with friends, but her greatest joy was her family - especially her 2 "Lovebugs" Geron and Colton.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kitty & Richard Eatherly, grandsons Geron and Colton Eatherly, heart sister/best friend of 87 years Sudie Davis, in-laws Ruth Williams, Delores and Harry Good, Bob and Edwina Luna as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Buddy Collins, and her beloved husband of 65 years Parvin Luna.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:45PM at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery Pavilion 5.