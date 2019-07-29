|
|
JULY 27, 2019
Sister Patricia Ann McManus died peacefully on July 27, 2019 at her home, the convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. She was born in Providence, R.I on August 14, 1929 and joined the Sisters of the Holy Spirit in 1949. Looking back at her years of ministry, she described herself as "an ordinary sister helping students, parents, and teachers". She lived this life of "ordinary" service for 69 years of professed religious life, ministering as a teacher, counselor, and principal in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Her last assignment was as a social worker in a residence for senior citizens in New Orleans.
Sister Patricia Ann is mourned by her sisters in community and by her nephews and nieces. Her niece, Mary Hynes, from Amherst, Massachusetts spent this last week accompanying her aunt on the last leg of her sacred journey.
All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street. The Rosary will be recited at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29th followed by the Mass of the Resurrection. Interment will take place immediately after Mass in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019