November 1945 - May 2019
Patty Parry, funny, feisty, fastidious baker and quilt maker closed her drawer of spatulas and put away her sewing needles for the last time on May 2, 2019, succumbing peacefully to the ravages of a chronic respiratory disease.
Born at BAMC, 4 Nov 1945, a US Air Force brat and US Army wife, she moved 36 times in 50 years and saw much of the northern hemisphere, the Far East and Australia, including postwar Philippines.
She attended grade and high schools in Colorado, California, and Japan and college in Denver, Greeley, CO, and Hays, KS earning a BS in Speech Pathology. She was preceded by her father, Walter Link, and survived by her mother, Mary Link, of Denver, CO; the couple met during WWII at the New York City Steinway piano plant where making wooden airplane wings replaced piano fabrication for the better part of WWII.
Other survivors include two younger siblings, Mary Kay LaCombe, and Walter (Buzzy) Link, Jr. of Denver, CO; a niece, Traci and her two children, Darvin and Kierman; 4 step-children, Michael, John, and Rebecca Parry, and Anne Seamon; 4 generations of cousins; many friends; her beloved husband & pal, Bill, and 2 precious rescued Italian Greyhound dogs, Contessa and Regina.
Patty will be fondly remembered for her many crocheted and quilted baby blankets donated to various Army neonatal units, Quilts of Valor for military s, custom- designed quilts for friends and family and for fabulous desserts she made for pediatric grand rounds, military and family parties, the Children' Hospital of San Antonio clinic staff and folks who loved her sour cream chocolate cake above every other desert she made.
Patty was a member of the BAMC Spouses Club, the Fort Sam Spouses Club, and the Military-Civilian Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation (100 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78216 ) or Sisters of Loretto Development Foundation, (4000 Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123).
On May 22, following a gathering at 9:30 AM at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, Patty will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:15.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019