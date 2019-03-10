|
March 4, 2019
Patricia Ann Walker passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on March 4, 2019. She was born on May 13 in Newport, Tennessee to Buford and Elizabeth (Boley) Townsend. Her adoptive parents were Richard and Imogene (Bennett) Boley.
She is survived by her husband Herbert Walker of 25 years; siblings, Bill Boley, Billy Hayward, Diana Steets, Glenn Townsend, Helen Jean Coble, Jimmy Townsend, Johnny Townsend, Lloyd Townsend, Ron Boley, and Ruth Campbell. Numerous Nieces/ Nephews.
Pat was president for many years of the Great Northwest Older Wiser Leisure Seniors (OWLS) organization, and was an avid volunteer for Lackland Fisher House. She was affectionately known as "Miss Pat" by the many children she cared for while employed at Timber Path Learning Center. Pat always gave back to her community, whether it was her time or donations. She was loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
"We all love you and will forever miss your sweet kind voice and giving heart of gold" - mama Candias and family
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019