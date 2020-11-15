Patricia Anne Dawson (Patti) passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on December 20, 1940. She and her husband Emmett were married at the Central Methodist Church in Albuquerque on December 27, 1962. They shared a life of love and devotion for over 58 years. Patti was known as a "people" person who genuinely loved and cared for everyone she met. She was also a deeply committed Christian and was very involved in church activities at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. As a member of Delta Gamma she was active in their projects, especially its charitable work. In addition, she loved children and worked as an elementary level substitute teacher in the Northeast Independent School District for many years. Patti is survived by her husband, Emmett B. Dawson; her brother Rufus B. Alexander; nephew Robert Lynn Alexander (Susie); Nieces, Lisa Lindholm (Larry) and children, Garrett and Bailey, and Laura Randall (Mark) and children Lane, Brett, and McKenna; Great Niece, Megan Maedgen (Salem) and child, Piper; Great Nephew, Matthew Alexander (Stephanie) and children, Ellis and Hayden. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Rev. Donna Strieb will officiate. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

