Patricia Annette Snoga age 62 entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020.

Pat was born on October 24, 1957 in San Antonio Texas. Pat attended Edison Highschool before attending the University of Texas at Austin. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. Upon completing her undergraduate degree, she attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She received her medical degree in 1984. She Completed her Residency in family medicine in 1987. She practiced medicine in San Antonio for 22 years. A severe motor vehicle accident resulted in multiple orthopedic injuries that forced her to retire from her true calling, the practice of medicine. She was a compassionate and loving healer of her patients body, mind, and soul. Pat enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, and being with her family. She especially loved the family get togethers at thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

She is preceded in death by her brother Daniel Snoga, and her parents Daniel and Irene Snoga.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years and children Jordan K. Smith and Jeremy K. Smith, sisters Shirley Snoga and Sharon Shattuck, sister in law Jana Craddock and Terry Smith, brother in law Michael Smith, Tom Shattuck, and Landon Craddock.

She is blessed with several loving and caring nieces and nephews Lindsey Snoga, Lauren Snoga, Dylan Shattock, Ashyln Shattuck, Terry Dyke, Fallon Gerber, Matthew Smith, Michael Smith jr. and her Godson Tavis Weisner.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for Pat over the years especially Dr. Robert Saad, Dr. Melissa Isabell, and Dr. Stephanie Jones.

My wife instilled a sense of caring for others and community in our children. She offered help to anyone at anytime. She will be missed by our family and all the lives she has touched over her 22 years of medical practice.