Patricia Arevalo, age 72, left us on Monday, September 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on June 4, 1948 in Monterrey, Mexico to Enrique Rodriguez and Lucila Lozano. Arriving in San Antonio a year after her birth, she became a US citizen and was raised here and spent her entire life here. Her education began at Saint Philip of Jesus Catholic School and continued through her graduation from Robert E. Lee High School. After taking several courses at San Antonio College, she received her certification as a licensed Beautician. She remains the Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother that was guaranteed to be the jovial spirit in the room that brightened every occasion. Her laugh and her smile are the images she's remembered by and what we will so greatly miss. May she rest in peace and watch over us all. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Rodriguez; and brother, Rick Rodriguez of Austin. Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert Arevalo; son, Robert; daughter, Anna (James) Briskey; grandsons, Rylan and Luke (Arevalo) and Evan, Kannen and Tyce (Briskey); granddaughters, Alexis and Isabel (Arevalo); and mother, Lucila Rodriguez.