|
|
November 29, 1929 - July 17, 2019
Widow of Major Francis E Delaney, USAF Ret.; mother of Matthew F Delaney, Mary C "Molly" (Henry Ben-Zvi) Delaney, and John J (Laurel) Delaney; and grandmother of five.
Long time resident of San Antonio and former member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Visitation on July 29, 2019 in Goleta, CA and funeral on July 30, 2019 in Isla Vista, CA. Obituary and additional information at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels: http://www.wrhsb .com
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019