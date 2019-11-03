|
|
Patricia Cassidy Kunz entered into eternal rest on October 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Pat was born to Irene and Bill Cassidy in Phoenix, AZ on January 4, 1943. She grew up with her 2 sisters , Ann (husband Rod Darling) and Kathy (husband Bill Simpson), and brother, James (wife Marla).
Pat graduated from Holbrook High School and was a snare drummer in the band. She worked for the US Forest Service in Arizona and was the Accounting Department Director of Gulfmart Corporation.
Pat met and married her husband of 51 years, John Kunz, in 1968 and moved to San Antonio where they raised their 5 children: John (wife Tracey); Bill (Miranda Dawson); Christine (husband Chaz Crawford), Mike (wife Kim); and Cynthia (husband Geoffrey Njoku). Grandchildren include: JD married to Lindsey, Chastiti, Sarah, Trevor, Christopher, Molly, Jacob, David, Matthew, Alexander, Jackson, Isabella, and great-grandson, Jack.
Pat was a mother first and foremost, not just to her own children but to many more. She was patient, kind and always ready to listen. Pat loved playing games, cards, and was a master at Canasta.
A Rosary will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (600 Oblate Drive) on Tuesday November 5th at 7 pm with visitation beginning at 6 pm. The funeral mass will take place at the same church on Wednesday November 6th at 2 pm with a reception to follow at the Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019