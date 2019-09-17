|
|
Patricia Ann Lozano-Centeno, loving mother and friend, went to be with the Lord on September 8th, 2019. Pat was born to Mary Alice and Raymond C. Lozano, Jr. on March 1st, 1960. She is survived by her parents, her companion Adonis Castillo, her loving children Christian Chandler Centeno (Paloma), Catherine Celeste Centeno, her loving dog Beau, sister Mary Francis Longoria (Louis), brother Raymond Matthew Lozano (Janet), and beloved uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pat graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1978 and earned her Business Administration Degree from St. Mary's University in 1984. She was a member of the TJHS Lassos and of St. Mary's Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. Pat loved her children, from being a Sunday school teacher to helping sell Girl Scout cookies. She adored her children, was always there to support them and was their biggest advocate for getting a college education. Her biggest accomplishment were her children. She was a wine aficionado and enjoyed a sip with her friends. She liked the trips to Las Vegas. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Hot Wells Ballroom1, 5000 S. Presa St., 78223. Pat requested that we wear comfortable colorful clothes. The celebration will open with a prayer service. You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.missionparks.com.
Her inurnment is TBA.
1 Ballroom is not handicap accessible
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019