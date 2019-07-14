|
September 2, 1943 - July 8, 2019
Patricia Fitzhenry, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 8th in San Antonio, TX. She was born on September 2, 1943 in Louisville, KY to parents, James and Modean Driskell.
She was preceded in death by, her parents, James and Modean Driskell; her beloved husband, Frank Fitzhenry; and her daughter-in-law; Kristie Fitzhenry. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Heather O'Brian; her son, Ryan Fitzhenry; and five grandchildren, Lindsay, Eric and Jack O'Brian, Brittany Jones, and Katie Fitzhenry.
SERVICE
THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019
10:00 AM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Deacon Lorenzo Valdez will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
