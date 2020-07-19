Patricia Goldenberg Martin, devoted sister, wife, mother, granny, and friend passed away on July 16th, 2020. Pat was Born in Houston on July 7th, 1943 to Charles and Virginia Goldenberg. She graduated in 1961 from Lee High School and served on the student council and was an officer of the Lee-ettes. Pat married her childhood friend, Edward Martin, on December 28th, 1962 and were married for 57 years. Pat is survived by her husband, daughter Michelle Munk, son Michael Martin, daughter Melissa Ray, son-in-law David Munk, daughter-in-law Sandra Martin, eight grandchildren, brother James Goldenberg and wife Sugene, brother-in-law Larry Hicks and wife Betty Howard, sister-in-law Marylou Wilson and husband Raymond, cousin Ginny Godsey and husband Johnathan, many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. Patricia was a successful Real Estate Agent and Broker in San Antonio and Georgetown for over 30 years. From the day she was born to her very last day Pat was always smiling. Her joyful outlook on life inspired every person she touched. Due to the covid restrictions, only family will be present for the service and interment following. However those wishing may view via livestream at her Memorial at www.missionparks.com

In lieu of flowers, Pat requested a donation to the Network Ministries of Richardson, Texas. https://thenetwork.org/network-wish-list/.