Patricia Haydene Leonhard (aka Patricia McDonald Leonhard), age 77, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Patricia was born January 9, 1943 in McNeill, Mississippi, and graduated from Slidell High School in Slidell, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Smart and her younger son, Tal Harper. She was married December 19, 1983 in Houston, Texas, and enjoyed 37 years of marital bliss with her husband and soulmate, Robert Douglas (Doug) Leonhard, Jr. Patricia is survived by her husband; eldest son, Jeffrey Shane Harper; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Harper; grandchildren, Ryan, Douglas, and Brittany Harper; brother-in-law, Richard Luther Leonhard; stepchildren, Gayle Beth Porter (David) and Robert Douglas "Rob" Leonhard III (Gaye); step-grandchildren, Payton and Chase Porter, Jacqueline McGinnis (David), Mitchell Leonhard, and Jessica Rodriguez; step-great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Brendan, and Angelina; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a wonderful woman, very loving, had a great sense of humor, and a true Love of the Lord Jesus Christ. She would look forward every week to going to Oak Hills Church and listen to Max Lucado's sermons. One of the joys of going to church was to see very close friends, Janet and Jim Chism. She also had several dear friends in San Antonio, Nancy Fisher and Diane Grimes. She was very creative, shown in her love for fashion, home décor and jewelry making. Patricia and Doug were also fortunate to travel extensively in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, and in Europe and Australia.

Patricia lived a life of chronic pain due to many surgeries, primarily to her joints. The family would like to thank many caregivers over the years, especially those from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital and home health from All County Service and Encompass. Patricia's interment will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery; there will be a Life Ceremony at Porter Loring Mortuary North at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center of San Antonio, 7210 Louis Pasteur Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78229.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with