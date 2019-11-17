San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Patricia "Pat" Hobbs Woods, age 82, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on March 31, 1937 in Johnson City, TX to Grace and Nathan Hobbs. Patricia worked as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She loved anything that involved sewing and had a special creativity in designing and making quilts. She was also an avid reader and loved the library. Above all else, family was her main priority and that legacy will survive all others. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by, her parents and brother. Patricia is survived by her husband, Alvin L. Woods; daughter, Rue Dunn (Larry); son, Timothy Woods (Kim); grandchildren, Kaitlin, Paige (Steven), Jacob, Ethan, Addison; and great-grandchildren, Hazel and Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2019

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any public library or the San Antonio Zoo.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
