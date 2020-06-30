On Saturday June 27, 2020 the world paused momentarily whilst god called his daughter Patricia J. Fernandez home. She was a loving partner, mother, nana, and friend to many. Pat married John (he got lucky didn't he) on September 30, 1978 and she now rejoins him at our father's side. Their union produced two strong wonderful daughters; Jennifer and Kimberly (Eric), and three beautiful grandchildren; Bryce, Jon-Brayden, Brooklyn. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; Eduardo and Adalia, and survived by her siblings; Elva, Louie, Manuel, Delia, all her children, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended families and numerous friends. Family was everything for Pat, she was the peacemaker, the counselor and was a conduit that kept the family together through all things no matter how dark it seemed. When we make our journey, Pat will be waiting for us with a smile and hand to guide us. She will be remembered.

A rotating visitation will be on Monday, July 6 from 3pm-6pm in The Angelus Chapel. On Tuesday, July 7, all will meet at St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church at 9:00am with a Rosary at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at 9:30am. Masks are required for entry into all services. Private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

The Angelus Funeral Home