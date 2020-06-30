PATRICIA J. FERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Saturday June 27, 2020 the world paused momentarily whilst god called his daughter Patricia J. Fernandez home. She was a loving partner, mother, nana, and friend to many. Pat married John (he got lucky didn't he) on September 30, 1978 and she now rejoins him at our father's side. Their union produced two strong wonderful daughters; Jennifer and Kimberly (Eric), and three beautiful grandchildren; Bryce, Jon-Brayden, Brooklyn. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; Eduardo and Adalia, and survived by her siblings; Elva, Louie, Manuel, Delia, all her children, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended families and numerous friends. Family was everything for Pat, she was the peacemaker, the counselor and was a conduit that kept the family together through all things no matter how dark it seemed. When we make our journey, Pat will be waiting for us with a smile and hand to guide us. She will be remembered.

A rotating visitation will be on Monday, July 6 from 3pm-6pm in The Angelus Chapel. On Tuesday, July 7, all will meet at St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church at 9:00am with a Rosary at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at 9:30am. Masks are required for entry into all services. Private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

The Angelus Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Rosary
09:15 AM
St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 29, 2020
Pat had a great sense of humor. I am so glad I knew her. As sad as it is that she's no longer with us, she's in Heaven where there's no more pain. She's surrounded by her family and has seen the face of God and Jesus.
Annette Dennis
Friend
June 29, 2020
Words can not Express the sorrow I feel. YOU are an amazing person and aunt. I will love you always and deeply missed. Love you Tia Pat
Lupita Rodriguez
Family
June 29, 2020
Pat, will be greatly missed, she was a beautiful person...my condolences to the Lara family...May Pat Rest in Peace...God be with her
Rick Arias
Friend
June 29, 2020
My dear Pat, you will be missed by many. You showed your strength and love, you fought till the very end. I'm so very happy you have joined John, your sweetheart from High School. Rejoicing for you and John. Superwoman RIP.
MaryHelen Garanzuay
Classmate
June 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family. You were a wonderful and loving person and will be greatly missed.
Gracie Borrego
Friend
June 29, 2020
Our condolences to you Kimberly and Jennifer and all the family. May she Rest In Peace without any more pain. I will be praying for you all.
Sylvia Hernandez
Family
June 29, 2020
Our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family. We were very lucky to have met Ms. Pat. She was a wonderful lady and leaves a wonderful legacy of a loving family. We were so grateful to be a part of her life. May she rest in peace and may perpetual light shine upon her.
With Love,
The Nuñez Family: Gil, Gina, Natalia, Emmanuel, Karla and Angelo
Karla Duran
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved