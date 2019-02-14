|
|
January 16, 1942 - February 11, 2019
Patricia Joann Dietz, born January 16, 1942, went to her heavenly home on February 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Patricia spent over 30 years dedicated to her banking career. Her greatest pleasures in life came from time spent with her family and friends who she loved so selflessly. She enjoyed bowling, golf, poker, travel, her beloved dogs and caring for her flowers and plants. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Patricia spent the last year of her life valiantly battling lung cancer. She will be dearly missed.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Hazel Hays; sisters, Phyllis and Tudy; brother, Larry. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert D. Dietz; children, Lori VanDeWalle and husband Danny, Linda Dietz and Heather Cash, Cathy Smierciak, Robert Dietz Jr. and wife Debbi; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Tara Reed and other loving family members.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00PM-9:00PM at Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:00AM at St. Paul Evangelical Church with internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2019