Patricia "Pat" Johnson
Patricia "Pat" Johnson age 54 of San Antonio, Texas, entered into rest on May 18, 2020.Patricia was born on August 21, 1965, in San Antonio, Tx. She is survived by husband Claude Johnson, Sons Matthew and Christopher Barron, parents Jesse and Diana Sanchez, and siblings, Laura Rivera, Angelo Claudio, Edwin Claudio, Jesus and Chris Perez, Rosie and Tony Jordan, Gabriel and Elida Perez, Moses Perez, Roger and Teri Sanchez, Jesse Jr and Lupe Sanchez, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, and her fur baby Winston Bartholomew.Pat graduated from Fox Tech High School and, in 2006, earned a BA in Human Resources from Our Lady of the Lake.Pat worked at Centene, where she excelled and had an impeccable work ethic. She lived by honesty, hard work, and commitment. Pat could light up a room, and her laughter was contagious. She was a caring, generous soul who always put family first.Pat will continue to live in the hearts of everyone she touched. The family will have a Celebration of Life, when conditions permit.


Published in Express-News on May 23, 2020.
