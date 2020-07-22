1/
PATRICIA JOSEPHINE (SPEED) BOONE
1939 - 2020
Patricia Josephine Speed Boone, age 81, passed away on July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family in Falls of Rough, KY.

She was born April 7, 1939 to Ernest and Lillian Speed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was the oldest of five children, growing up Texas. Pat married Michael A. Boone on August 22, 1959 at St. Patrick Church in Corpus Christi, TX and they were married for 61 years. They retired in Falls of Rough, KY 23 years ago.

Known as Mom, Mimi, Pat, JoPat and Aunt Pat, she always said that her greatest joy was being a mom to her four children. Pat was known for her wit, smarts and southern charm. She was down to earth and endlessly creative. Growing up Pat played sports and was also a drum majorette. In college she was crowned the Corpus Christi Catholic Mardi Gras queen. As an adult, Pat was very active in her church and enjoyed reading, china painting, tennis, sewing and spending time with her family.

Pat was a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society, the Christian Women's Association, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Grayson County Master Gardeners, the Leitchfield Book Club and the Short Creek Homemakers Club. She was a founding member of the Grayson County Alliance.

She is survived by her husband, Michael A Boone; her children: DeeDee Beeler (Warren), Michael A Boone Jr. (Heather), Suzanne DeDore (Scott) and Betsy Boone (Jim Petitt), her grandchildren: Ben Beeler (Natalia), Megan Beeler, Abby Beeler, Molly Critchelow (Luke), Michael A Boone III (Liz), Lauren Boone, Stephanie Hill (Matt), Nicholas DeDore, Rachel DeDore; her great-grandchildren: Andi and Katelyn Critchelow; brothers: Ernest Speed, Michael Speed (Diane) and Edward Speed (Linda K); a sister-in-law Linda Speed and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her granddaughter Emily Beeler; her parents, Ernest & Lillian Speed; her brother Timothy Speed; and her sister-in-law Rhoda Speed.

Visitation will be held from 1-5p.m. on Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Church with burial in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Grayson County Alliance.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
JUL
21
Rosary
05:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
