Sister Patricia "Pat" Kimball, (formerly Sister M. Philomene), CDP, entered eternal life on July 1, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on March 27, 1936, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the only child of Bryan E. and Emily (Normand) Kimball.

She professed first vows on June 22, 1956. Her entire life was filled with the Sisters of Divine Providence. Her life's work was to praise God through the ministry of music.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas and a Masters in Music Education from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, Louisiana.

She taught voice, piano and organ over a span of 61 years: 48 years in Louisiana that included 39 years at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Alexandria, Louisiana, 11 years in Texas that included six at Providence High School

in San Antonio, Texas and two years in Oklahoma.

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, all services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.