1/1
Sister Patricia "Pat" Kimball
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Patricia "Pat" Kimball, (formerly Sister M. Philomene), CDP, entered eternal life on July 1, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on March 27, 1936, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the only child of Bryan E. and Emily (Normand) Kimball.

She professed first vows on June 22, 1956. Her entire life was filled with the Sisters of Divine Providence. Her life's work was to praise God through the ministry of music.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas and a Masters in Music Education from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, Louisiana.

She taught voice, piano and organ over a span of 61 years: 48 years in Louisiana that included 39 years at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Alexandria, Louisiana, 11 years in Texas that included six at Providence High School

in San Antonio, Texas and two years in Oklahoma.

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, all services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved