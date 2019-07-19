|
July 14, 2019
Patricia LaMacchia was born July 18th 1953 in San Antonio, Texas to Alphonse and Frances Pisano. Patti was the most devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, and Nani. She attended St. Paul's Parochial School, Jefferson High School and then earned a degree from Southwest Texas State. As a dedicated teacher for over 35 years in the Northside School District, Patti touched the lives of her kids, parents, and fellow colleagues. She loved her job and even upon her retirement, still managed to substitute teach regularly which she enjoyed. She was a loving and vibrant woman who loved to laugh, cook (chicken soup and her homemade meatballs were a family favorite), travel, eat, and make people feel welcome in her home. She was a beloved fixture, like her mother Frances, in the Italian community at San Francesco di Paola, otherwise known as "The Italian Church." She met her husband to be the usual Italian way: At a wedding! They then learned they were promised to each other by their fathers when they were infants. Eventually, Patti married the love of her life, Michael, on March 13th 1976. Together they had countless cherished memories. Traveling to places like New York, Boston, San Francisco, South Padre, Acapulco, Fredericksburg, and the ultimate trip to Italy were just some of the highlights. This also included countless trips to Austin to visit their son during and after college. She loved attending weddings, dinners with friends, and even Super Bowl parties in Oklahoma with two of her closest friends. On January 15, 1981, Patti and Michael welcomed their son Andrew Michael into the world. Patti and Andrew shared a special bond that will never be duplicated or replaced. Patti was a true life partner and maintained the most loving home for her husband and son. One of Patti's most cherished traditions was her famous Christmas Eve party where anyone and everyone was invited. Patti accompanied her husband and son on multiple sporting events such as Major League Baseball All-Star Games and countless University of Texas Football games, including the 2005 National Championship where she had never seen her boys so happy. As a mother, words cannot express how valued, loved, and cherished she was.
Over time, her family would grow. Starting with welcoming her beautiful and loving daughter-in-law Desaree. Patti loved Desaree like a daughter and that love extended when she welcomed perhaps the two biggest blessings in her life. Her grandsons Jacob Andrew and Judah Arthur. Patti never took on a more fitting role as "Nani" to levels that were noticed and celebrated by all. Her most joyous moments were taking care of her grandsons after school, swimming with them, reading to them, taking them for doughnuts, making waffles, attending school celebrations, cooking soup, cooking "fasta" (as Jacob would say), watching cartoons, buying them toys, and singing "This Little Light of Mine" to them as they went to sleep. She will be forever missed but never forgotten. She was preceded by Alphonse Pisano (father), Frances Pisano (mother) and Nancy Pisano (sister). She is survived by her husband Michael, son Andrew, daughter-in-law Desaree, and grandsons Jacob Andrew and Judah Arthur. She also leaves behind beloved friends and family who will always cherish the vibrant loving woman she was.
Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 a.m. at San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on July 19, 2019