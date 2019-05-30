|
July 25, 1922 - May 26, 2019
Patricia LaNelle Blalack Moehring of Hondo passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Born July 25, 1922, in Medina County, she was the daughter of Benny Elton and Erna Gertrude Rothe Blalack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 75 years, Wesley Moehring; and her sister, Leuna B. Brooks.
She is survived by three daughters, Catherine Skelton (David), Carol DeHaven (Charles), and Dorothy Hedman (Bruce); four grand- children and eight great- grandchildren; and her brother, Billy Ray Wetta.
Pat was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1940. She earned a B.Ed. in 1954 and an M.Ed. in 1964, both at Trinity University.
A teacher and educational administrator, she served Northeast Independent School District and New Braunfels Independent School District.
Pat was a devout Christian and a member of the Lutheran church. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, Classroom Teachers Association, Retired Teachers Association, Hermann Sons Lodge, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Hondo Garden Club.
After retirement, she and Wesley traveled throughout the United States and internationally.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 6 to 8 p.m., at Guinn- Horger Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hondo. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Women of the Church. Full obituary at guinn-horger.com
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019