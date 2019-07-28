|
December 4, 1933 - July 15, 2019
Patricia Lorraine Klinestiver, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15th, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born December 4th, 1933 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to James Gibbs and Helen Fry. She received her BA degree from the New Mexico Highlands University in 1955 and received her Master of Education degree
from Incarnate Word College in 1989. While attending New Mexico Highlands University, she was selected for "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities."
Patricia taught for the San Antonio Independent School District for over 25 years and upon retirement traveled to Europe, South America, Northern Africa, and Asia. She loved seeing the world and visiting museums. Throughout her life, she was passionate about literature and art. Married to Lt.
Colonel Lawrence Robertson Klinestiver, they had two children Lori Seymour of Parker, Colorado and Paul Kid of San Diego, California. Patricia has three grand- children; Shelbey, Shaylin and Sheridan and is also survived by her sister Jan Lankford.
Patricia will always be remembered for her devotion to education and her appreciation of fine arts.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019