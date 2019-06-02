|
November 13, 1936 - May 29, 2019
Patricia Louise Kleypas Akeroyd, 82, went home to her heavenly Father on May 29, 2019. Patsy, as she was affectionately known to her family, was born November 13, 1936 to Arthur and Cecilia Kleypas in San Antonio, Texas. She was the eighth of nine children. She spent the majority of her career working in civil service at Kelly Air Force Base until its closure and her subsequent retirement in 2001.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Libba Akeroyd of Del Rio, Steve and Rose Akeroyd of Tecumseh, OK, Andy and Dora Akeroyd of San Antonio, Mike Akeroyd of Atascosa, Mark and Dorothy Akeroyd of Schertz, Joe and Diane Akeroyd of New Braunfels and Jeff and Sarah Akeroyd of Atascosa; thirteen grandchildren, Cody Akeroyd, Chase Akeroyd, Christopher Akeroyd, Ashleigh Fowler, Robert Akeroyd, Kevin Akeroyd, Ben Akeroyd, Alex Akeroyd, Tommy Akeroyd, Marissa Duplantis, Evan Akeroyd, Bradley Akeroyd and Erin Akeroyd; eleven great-grand children and "one on the way"; sister and brother- in-law, Dottie and Dalvin Richardson of Austin; brothers- in-law, David Bell and Tommy Petray.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Cecilia Kleypas; siblings, Calvin (Marcy) Kleypas, Gerry (Albert) Barger, Bill Kleypas, Bonnie (Fritz) Shattuck, Jeannie Bell, Marcie (Bill) Schaeffer and Annie Petray.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15825 Bexar Street, La Coste, Texas 78039. Interment will follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Road, San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels or the in her name to honor her memory.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019