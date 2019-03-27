|
July 6, 1957 - March 13, 2019
Patricia Marie Righter, 61, of Converse, Texas, passed away peacefully the morning of March 13, 2019. She was lovingly cared for by VITAS Hospice after a brief illness.
Born July 6, 1957 in Rantoul, Il, she was raised in Cedar Rapids, IA, the eldest of six. At 18, she entered the United States Air Force and served 4 year, 2 months. Enlistment allowed for travel and the opportunity to meet her husband, Lance Righter. The couple wed 6 May 1978 while overseas in England. After her honorable discharge, Pat pursued a college degree, studying English Literature, Latin and Secondary Education while raising her family. She graduated Cum Laude from UC Sacramento, and began a teaching career that would span over 20 years. She retired from Judson ISD in 2015 and spent her retirement gardening, cheering for her favorite college football teams, and supporting Drum Corp International.
She is survived by her loving husband Lance J. Righter, daughters Elaine Bailey (Kevin) of Seattle and Kimberly Righter-Foss (Ehren) of Boston, grand- children Reese, Paige, and Jack, and siblings Elizabeth Toker (Ahmet) of New Brighton, MN; Theodore Bonar (Traci) of Anamosa, IA, Martha Vandamme (Michael) of The Woodlands, TX, and Richard Bonar (Charlotte) of Cedar Rapids, IA.
She is predeceased by her brother Leonard Bonar and her parents Arline and Leonard Bonar.
The family wishes to express our appreciation for the staff at SAMMC, Houston Methodist, and VITAS Hospice for their compassionate care.
A private inurnment is planned at Fort Sam Houston.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to DCI.org
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019