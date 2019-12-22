Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
15825 Bexar St.,
La Coste, TX
Patricia Martha "Pat" Linsten


1938 - 2019
Patricia Martha "Pat" Linsten Obituary

Patricia Martha "Pat" Linsten, 81, of Lytle, TX passed away on October 31, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.

Patricia Linsten was born January 28, 1938 in International Falls, MN, to Clarence Mathew Kockelman and Bernice Rosana (Acker) Kockelman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jerry Kockelman, sisters, Betty Marie Kockelman, and Bonnie (Kockelman) Lavern, nephew Corey Lavern, and grand-daughter, Kelly Clave.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jerry, daughters Kathy and Tammy, and sons Bruce, Mike, and Greg. Pat is also survived by her siblings including her sister, Linda Walker, her sister-in-law, Jo Kockelman, her brother-in-law, Robert Lavern, and her brothers Don Kockelman, and Jim Kockelman. She is also survived by 7 grand-children and 4 great grand-children.

Please do not send flowers or gifts; the family asks that donations go to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, attn: Father Paul Cleary, 15825 Bexar St., La Coste, TX 78039 in Patricia Linsten's name.

There will be a life celebration mass for Pat Linsten at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15825 Bexar St., La Coste, TX 78039 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
