|
|
October 24, 1957 - September 13, 2019
Patricia May "Patti" Potter, 61,
loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, with family at her bedside. Patti was born October 24, 1957 to Robert and Margaret Hamelin of Easthampton, Mass. She lived her entire childhood there, graduating from Easthampton High School in June 1975.
In 1976, she joined her future husband Mike in Wichita Falls, Texas where they were married on April 28, 1976 and traveled for 21 years on behalf of the US Air Force to different states and countries, including MS, FL, UT, Germany, and finally in TX.
Along the way, they raised two wonderful sons, Jason and Matthew, and were blessed with the birth of their grandson Gavin. She was a working Mom and held a variety of jobs, eventually joining Civil Service in 1993. She rose to the rank of GS-9 and was considered as an expert in her field. Patti loved and embraced every day with a zeal much admired by her colleagues. She loved to travel and planned many family vacations and day trips. She especially loved her Gavin days and cared for many pets. She was most fond of Nikki, her beautiful Keeshond. Patti was a loving, determined woman with an infectious smile and a compassionate spirit. She is survived by husband Mike, son Jase and his partner Pam, son Matt and his wife Shruti, grandsons Anthony Rugg and Gavin Potter, parents Bob and Maggie Hamelin, sister Sandy Roy, nieces Autumn and Cassie, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Visitation is on September 20, 2019 at Sunset Northwest in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the or the ASPCA.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019