Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
San Antonio, TX
Patricia Miriam Wilson Obituary
May 2nd, 1924 - June 23, 2019
Patricia Miriam Wilson, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2019. Pat was born May 2nd, 1924 in Berkeley, CA, to Dr. Thomas O. Lake and Bess Fisk Lake. Her first husband, Lawrence Tower, preceded her in death in 1955. Her second husband, Donald Wilson, preceded her in death in 1991.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan Wilson of San Francisco, CA, Deborah Wilson of San Antonio, TX, and Jeanne Taylor of Pleasant Hill, CA, two sons, Paul Tower of Kapolei, HI, and Joe Wilson of San Antonio, TX, and eleven grandchildren.

She sought laughter and joy until her last days. She was a talented artist. She made dolls, crafted wonderful cartoons, and was a great painter. She had a deep love for all nature. She was an expert gardener. She loved all animals, especially cows.

Please join us in celebrating Pat's life at a memorial service on July 27, 2019, at 11 am at First Baptist Church San Antonio, TX, Bowles Chapel.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
