Patricia Monteine Vann, age 56, Joplin, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after an illness.
Patricia was born January 29, 1964 in San Diego, California to the late Wayne Vann and Patricia Smith Vann.
A homemaker, Patricia received a degree in Sociology from Missouri Southern State University.
She loved her family and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by her children, Audry Meyers, Ivy Meyers, Matt Meyers and wife, Rachelle; five grandchildren; a sister, Gina Popham; her brother, James Vann; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020