July 30, 1941 - February 13, 2019
Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Ann O'Neill, the only child of Samuel Galati and Matilda Kunze, was born July 30, 1941 in Belleville, Illinois.
Though she was from Illinois, she came to Texas and settled there.
Having a family home in San Antonio's Highland Hills neighborhood, she raised three daughters: Joan, Susan and Stacy.
She was married to Ronald "Roho" O'Neill in San Antonio in 1979. Roho preceded her in death in August of 2003.
Mrs. O'Neill worked for the San Antonio's River Walk hotel La Mansión for more than 20 years in the accounting office. She was a fixture at the hotel, and after a short retirement she grew bored of not working. She picked up where she left off until ultimately retiring in 2013.
She departed this life Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Matilda Galati and husband, Mr. O'Neill. It is likely Roho greeted her in the afterlife with a, "What took you so long?" while dealing her into a card game. Mrs. O'Neill loved games - whether it be a slot machine at a casino or Gin Rummy at Thanksgiving with her family. Whatever she played, she won.
Mrs. O'Neill was often bigger than life; she passionately enjoyed what life had to offer and largely kept her independence late into her life. Her wit and humor live on with the fierce women she raised, their families and any person who knew Pat. The Texas Lottery and QVC Shopping Network will also miss her, as she was a major patron of both.
Her life will be remembered in the lives of her children: Joan Roberts and husband Andy Roberts of Granbury, TX,
Susan Rodriguez and husband David Rodriguez, Sr. of San Antonio, and Stacy Nava of Houston, TX; her ten grandchildren: Kristie Black, Drew Roberts, Derek Moy, Jordan Rogers, Nicholas and Shane Varoff, Danelle Rodriguez, and Justin, Christopher and Ronald Nava; and her 8 great grandchildren: Kaelyn, David and Anna Black, Andrew, Caleb and Ethan Roberts, and Melody and August Moy.
A memorial service will be held March 2, 2019 at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home, 511 Guadalupe St., San Antonio, TX 78207. The family of Mrs. O'Neill would like to thank Embrace Hospice for the care they gave her in the last year of her life.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019