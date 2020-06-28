Patricia " Pat " Bristol passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her daughter and niece as well as her longtime caregivers.

She was born April 3rd, 1929, in Rockford, Illinois. Pat met the love of her life, George, while attending the University of Illinois, and moved to San Antonio after their wedding. They celebrated 68 years of marriage last year. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband George, her two sons, Kevin and Craig; her sister Cindy and her brother- in -laws, Patrick Gillen and Fred Bristol. She is survived by her daughter, Page; niece, Kristina Aderhold (Jim); their two daughters, Vale and Harper; nephew, Matthew Gillen (Kim); their two daughters, Katrina and Claire; nephew, Timothy Gillen (Adelle); and their three sons, Patrick, John and Ryan.

Pat volunteered in many local charities including the Southwest Foundation Forum and the McNay Art institute. Fluent in Spanish, she became a certified tour guide and expert in San Antonio history and loved expounding on the diverse cultures of our city.

She and George traveled extensively, especially to the United Kingdom, where her sister and family lived. She became an expert on all things British, reciting the names of kings and queens from memory. After George's retirement they spent every summer at their home in Ruidoso, escaping the Texas heat.

Page wishes to extend special gratitude to her loyal caregivers, Helen Martinez, Connie Pena, Vanessa Sandoval, Priscilla Lozano along with Carmen and Raul.

A Private Graveside Services will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers, Pat requested any donations to be made to the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, or the charity of one's choice.

