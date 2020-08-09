Patricia Regnier lived a full and sometimes challenging life.

Born on April 8, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, she was the only child of Laura Belle Calhoun and Miles Austin Pryor. She attended high school in Kansas City, and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Gilbert L. Regnier. After a brief courtship, the two were married at Buckingham Army Air Field, Fort Myers, Florida, on March 10, 1945, and began a long partnership that included many adventures on their world travels. Their daughter, Susan Petty Moneyhon, was born in Albuquerque the following year. Mrs. Regnier traveled on a troop ship with a screaming, seasick baby to join her husband in Munich, Germany, as part of the occupation. The family moved often, rarely staying more than a year in any one place. Among her favorite places were Loring Air Force Base, Limestone, Maine, and their longest tour of duty at Fuchu Air Force Base, Tokyo, Japan. She traveled extensively in Japan and the Far East; her favorite trip was traveling down the Mekong River on a French ship in the early 1960s.

Mrs. Regnier worked as a secretary for the Air Force for many years. After her husband's retirement from the Air Force, she volunteered in a military AID's clinic near their home in Hermosa Beach, California. In 1984 they were among the original residents at the newly-built Army Residence Community in San Antonio, where she helped to coordinate the activities committee.

Mrs. Regnier died at Brooks Army Medical Center on July 23, 2020, as a result of complications of COVID-19. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Regnier Petty, and her beloved son-in-law, Carl Hofmann Moneyhon.

No funeral arrangements can be made at this time. The family requests any donations in her name be made to The Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, info@greyhoundadoptiontx.org.