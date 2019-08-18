|
|
September 7, 1927 - August 14, 2019
Patricia Ruth Sholders Spencer died peacefully and with grace at her home on August 14, 2019. She was born September 7, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Fred McCoy and Olivia (Olive) Holm Sholders. Pat graduated Paseo High School in 1945 as a National Merit Scholar, attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, as a Younker Scholar, and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1949. She married Gordon Abbott Spencer, at the time a U.S. Air Force Captain, on June 3, 1949. She gave birth to Robert McCoy in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1950, Margaret (Peggy) Abbott in Montgomery, Alabama in 1953, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Anne in Aurora, Colorado in 1955.
As her husband's career in the Air Force progressed, she moved subsequently to Biloxi, Mississippi; San Antonio, TX; Paris, France; Naples, Italy; Los Angeles, California; and Dayton, Ohio. When her husband retired from the Air Force as a Colonel, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon in 1968. She taught French in public school for two years in Ohio and four years in Oregon, having received a teaching certificate at Cal State Long Beach. She earned her Masters of Arts degree at Portland State University in 1972. Also, in 1972, Pat and Gordon moved to San Antonio, Texas to be near her aging parents. She worked as a legal secretary in San Antonio and then as a receptionist/office manager for a doctor in the San Antonio Medical Center.
Pat did a lot of volunteer office work at Christ Episcopal Church. She took and subsequently taught the Stephen Ministry class, served as co-chairman of the Kitchen Guild for one year, took and subsequently taught the Education for Ministry (EFM) class, served as the Outreach Committee Secretary for several years, served on the Vestry, and sang for years in the church choir.
Pat and Gordon moved to the Army Residence Community (ARC) in 2011 and, following a car accident in 2013, they moved into the Assisted Living portion of the ARC.
Gordon preceded Pat in death, passing away on January 1, 2016 at age 97. Pat is survived by three children, six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and sixteen step-great-grand children.
As Pat neared her eternal rest, she wanted everyone to know, "I realize more and more with every year that passes what tremendous blessings God has given to us all, and I am everlastingly grateful." The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00pm, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.
FUNERAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
AUGUST 21, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH
510 BELKNAP PLACE
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
MONDAY, AUGUST 26,2019
9:30 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
1520 HARRY
WURZBACH RD
The Rev. Patrick Gahan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SAMMinistries.
