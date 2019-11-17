San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Patricia "Patsy" Starnes


1938 - 2019
Patricia "Patsy" Starnes Obituary

Patricia "Patsy" Starnes, 81, passed on November 10, 2019, at her home in San Antonio, Texas with her family by her side. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at Porter Loring Mortuary North beginning at 12:00 PM, followed by a service and internment at Fort Sam Houston. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at Porter Loring Mortuary North from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Patsy was born on January 28, 1938, in Galveston, Texas to Margarita and Amos Perez. She was one of twenty-one children. She married Donald Starnes on November 25, 1960. Together they raised seven children and were blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Patsy was an active member of her community, regardless of where she and Don lived and moved to over the years. She was very involved in the Daughters of the Nile as well as the Laredo Women's City Club. Her presence will be greatly missed. She always had a smile and kind word for anyone she crossed paths with. She is survived by her husband Don, their children David, Robert, James, Donna, and Lisa as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
