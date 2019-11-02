|
Patricia Stewart, 76, of Boerne lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 30,2019. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A private family service will be held at a later date. Pat was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 6, 1943 to Kenneth and Cleo McIntyre. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1961, and then graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1964. She was a nurse for forty years. In 1976, she moved to San Antonio, where she lived until relocating to Boerne in 2014 to be close to her children and grandchildren. "Grammy" adored her grandchildren and was very proud to be an Aggie Mom and Aggie Grandma. She enjoyed serving others. Pat loved Elvis! Pat is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Dustin); her son, Michael Stewart (Gretchen); and five grandchildren, Madilyn & Nathan Wilson and Riley, Remington and Ryker Stewart.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James McIntyre.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Heritage Place, Franklin Park, Texas Oncology, Alamo Supportive Care, and the Boerne Methodist Emergency room staff.
Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to Hill Country Daily Bread, Boerne Young Life, or a .
Published in Express-News on Nov. 2, 2019