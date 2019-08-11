|
June 9, 1940 - August 1, 2019
Patricia Sturgell Fanick, 79 of San Antonio passed away August 1, 2019. Pat was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 9, 1940. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Fanick; parents Joseph and Hastie Marie (Miller) Sturgell, brothers, Richard Sturgell and Donald Sturgell, and sister, Betty King. Pat is survived by her brothers: Ronald Sturgell, Paul Sturgell (Sally), Joanna Zwart Hammes (Dennis), Janet Buckley (Jack), children: Mark Fanick (Beverly); Michael Fanick (Sandra) and Joanna Skinner (Gene); grand- children: Kelly Wenzl (Aaron), Steven Fanick; Brandon Fanick; and Brittany Fanick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat worked alongside her husband doing various jobs at Fanick's Garden Center. Upon the passing of her husband in 1996, she helped her sons with daily operations and then retired in 2015.
The family thanks New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care in Schertz and Freedom Palliative Hospice Care for taking care of Pat as she battled dementia.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Dellcrest Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Dellcrest Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019