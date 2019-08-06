|
|
August 5, 1933 - August 2, 2019
Patricia Sue Armstrong Gray was born August 5, 1933 in Pecos, Texas, died August 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was married to Walter Powell Gray for 50 years until his death in 2007.
She is survived by sons George Powell Gray and family and Walter Scott Gray and family, and by brother and sister-in-law Dr. John D. and Mary Armstrong.
Cremation followed by private family burial.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Veranda in Castle Hills, 1746 Lockhill Selma Road, San Antonio, Texas 78213.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2019