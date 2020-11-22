1/1
PATRICIA TRAYLOR JORRIE
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia T. Jorrie, 92, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 13. A native of San Antonio, she was born October 25, 1928, to Otilla Laura Davis Traylor and Joe Bailey Traylor, Sr., who both predeceased her.

Pat instilled by example the value of a strong work ethic in her five children. She worked full time in retail sales and hospitality credit management until her son finished high school. Her children and their families survive her: Melinda Urion, Vicky Waddy, and Fran True (Tom), all of San Antonio, Kathy Briggs (Scott) of Stuart, FL, and Michael Waddy (Elyse) of Llandudno, North Wales, U.K.; her seven grandchildren, William Urion (Sarah) of Iowa City, Dr. Craig de Waal (Andy) of Austin, Dr. Eric de Waal (Dr. Michelle Valero) of Revere, MA, Caitlin Birmingham Gould (Kegan) of Llano, TX, Abi McBee of Fort Worth, Sebastian Waddy of San Antonio and Jessica Waddy of New York City; and her four great-grandsons, Larsen and Miles de Waal, and Connor and Colin Urion.

Pat was one of the original residents of Franklin Park Sonterra, where she lived and socialized for 10 years, serving on several committees.

She was also preceded in death by her infant son Nicky and her husband Sam Jorrie.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Lichtenstein for his compassionate care of their Mother for many years, particularly for his faithful attention during her final illness. The family also appreciates the kindhearted and considerate support provided by Beverly Tuomala, R.N., and the team at Christus Santa Rosa Hospice, as well as the devoted attention by Mom's caregivers from Caring Solutions San Antonio.

ROSARY

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 23, 2020

10:30 AM

ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST

CATHOLIC CHURCH

1602 THOUSAND OAKS DRIVE

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 23, 2020

11:00 AM

ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST

CATHOLIC CHURCH

1602 THOUSAND OAKS DRIVE

Msgr. Kevin Ryan will officiate. All current COVID-19 regulations of the San Antonio Archdiocese will be enforced, including limiting attendance to allow for social distancing and requiring every participant to wear a mask throughout the Mass. A private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, 202 W. French Place, 78212, or www.ccaosa.org.

You are invited to view the services via livestream & sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Rosary
10:30 AM
ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved