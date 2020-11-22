Patricia T. Jorrie, 92, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 13. A native of San Antonio, she was born October 25, 1928, to Otilla Laura Davis Traylor and Joe Bailey Traylor, Sr., who both predeceased her.

Pat instilled by example the value of a strong work ethic in her five children. She worked full time in retail sales and hospitality credit management until her son finished high school. Her children and their families survive her: Melinda Urion, Vicky Waddy, and Fran True (Tom), all of San Antonio, Kathy Briggs (Scott) of Stuart, FL, and Michael Waddy (Elyse) of Llandudno, North Wales, U.K.; her seven grandchildren, William Urion (Sarah) of Iowa City, Dr. Craig de Waal (Andy) of Austin, Dr. Eric de Waal (Dr. Michelle Valero) of Revere, MA, Caitlin Birmingham Gould (Kegan) of Llano, TX, Abi McBee of Fort Worth, Sebastian Waddy of San Antonio and Jessica Waddy of New York City; and her four great-grandsons, Larsen and Miles de Waal, and Connor and Colin Urion.

Pat was one of the original residents of Franklin Park Sonterra, where she lived and socialized for 10 years, serving on several committees.

She was also preceded in death by her infant son Nicky and her husband Sam Jorrie.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Lichtenstein for his compassionate care of their Mother for many years, particularly for his faithful attention during her final illness. The family also appreciates the kindhearted and considerate support provided by Beverly Tuomala, R.N., and the team at Christus Santa Rosa Hospice, as well as the devoted attention by Mom's caregivers from Caring Solutions San Antonio.

Msgr. Kevin Ryan will officiate. All current COVID-19 regulations of the San Antonio Archdiocese will be enforced, including limiting attendance to allow for social distancing and requiring every participant to wear a mask throughout the Mass. A private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, 202 W. French Place, 78212, or www.ccaosa.org.

