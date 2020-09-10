Patricia Vaughan "Patty" Nevitt, joined her husband Dick in heaven on September 3, 2020 exactly one year from the date of his death in 2019, with her family by her side. She was 84 years old. Patty was born on March 23, 1936 to the late Thomas R. and Violet Vaughan Sproul Ramby in San Antonio, Texas.

Patty graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where she was a member of the Lassos Dance Team. She then earned a degree in Education with a minor in Spanish from the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Patty and Dick were married on March 2, 1962 in San Antonio, Texas. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to New Braunfels, Texas when her husband had the opportunity to buy a Moving & Storage business. Patty had taught four years right out of college at Highlands High School in San Antonio but resigned when they moved to New Braunfels and started a family. In 1981 she continued her teaching career at New Braunfels Middle School. She especially loved teaching Spanish to her 8th grade students. Patty retired after 20 years of service.

Patty loved being around people, social gatherings, and traveling with her husband, family, and friends through the years. She enjoyed being a member of Gay Forties, Soiree Club, attending Jefferson High School reunions, spending time with friends from T Bar M, going to Lake Breeze Ski Lodge, and "The Supper Club" with lifelong friends from San Antonio.She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dick. Patty is survived by her son, George Nevitt & wife, Michele of New Braunfels; daughter, Kendall Newburn & husband, Bauchy of San Antonio and grandchildren, Tyler Nevitt, Quint Nevitt, Patrick Newburn and Kate Newburn. Also, survived by one brother, Thomas E. Ramby of Alabama.

A private, family service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas followed by burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.