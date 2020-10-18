1/1
PATRICK C. DONNELLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick C. Donnelly, age 64, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in San Antonio, TX.

Born on February 23, 1956, in Olean, NY, to Paul Edward Donnelly and Betsy Hilliard Donnelly. Patrick graduated from John Marshall High School in 1974, then received his BA and MFA from Texas Tech University. He spent most of his adult life working in some aspect of live theater, which he loved. Patrick loved his family, his friends, purple shirts, Hawaiian shirts, being Irish, and jokes, both good and bad. He especially loved his dog and best friend, Buckley. Patrick was an avid reader and was blessed with an amazing memory.

Preceded in death by his father, Col. (Ret.) Paul E. Donnelly, he is survived by his mother, Betsy Donnelly; his sisters, Marian Shadrick, Sheila Harrington, and Paula Dooley, brothers in law, and five nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank his friends Robin Boldt and Steve Goodson for the friendship they provided these past difficult days.

In memory of Patrick, phone a friend and tell a joke, good or bad.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved