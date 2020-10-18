Patrick C. Donnelly, age 64, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in San Antonio, TX.

Born on February 23, 1956, in Olean, NY, to Paul Edward Donnelly and Betsy Hilliard Donnelly. Patrick graduated from John Marshall High School in 1974, then received his BA and MFA from Texas Tech University. He spent most of his adult life working in some aspect of live theater, which he loved. Patrick loved his family, his friends, purple shirts, Hawaiian shirts, being Irish, and jokes, both good and bad. He especially loved his dog and best friend, Buckley. Patrick was an avid reader and was blessed with an amazing memory.

Preceded in death by his father, Col. (Ret.) Paul E. Donnelly, he is survived by his mother, Betsy Donnelly; his sisters, Marian Shadrick, Sheila Harrington, and Paula Dooley, brothers in law, and five nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank his friends Robin Boldt and Steve Goodson for the friendship they provided these past difficult days.

In memory of Patrick, phone a friend and tell a joke, good or bad.

