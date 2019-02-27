|
NOVEMBER 7, 1933 - FEBRUARY 23, 2019
Patrick C. McNamara, Jr. age 85 of San Antonio went to be with the God in heaven Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick C. McNamara Sr. and his wife, Bulah Hansard; his mother, Katherine Sheridan Morgan; his sister, Patricia McNamara; and his wife, Beverly McNamara. Patrick is survived by his children, Shawn Marie McNamara and husband Douglas Berry; Shannon Patrice McNamara, Kenna Cornelia McNamara and Patrick C. McNamara III; grandchildren, Joshua and Casey Maultsby, Shawn Patrick and Erin Flanigan; great grandchildren, Talon Maultsby, Reagan and Gracie Flanigan; sisters, Mary McNamara Woelfel and husband Bruce; Joanna McNamara Marchese and husband Frank; Kathryn McNamara Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patrick graduated Sheppard Air Force Base September, 1951 and became Radio Operator with the Strategic Air Command for inflight operations. Following military service in the Korean War, Patrick joined the Border Patrol. In 1960, he trained with the Federal Aviation Agency and became an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the FAA in 1972. He was an avid outdoorsman and photographer. He and his father Patrick Sr were talented in photography winning awards for their photographs. Patrick also liked to play the base fiddle with different blue grass bands. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Service with Military Honors at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 1, 2019. He will be interred where his family is in Electra Cemetery in Electra, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019