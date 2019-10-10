|
Patrick Daniel McFall age 57 of San Antonio passed away peacefully surrounded by some of his loving family and friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel C. and Ruth McFall, his brother, Greg Rivers and sister, Julianne Rivers. Patrick is survived by his brothers, Michael K. McFall, Jim Rivers; sisters, Joyce
Rivers, Jeannette Rivers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He'll be missed all who knew him.
SERVICES A Celebration of Patrick's Life will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 10, 2019