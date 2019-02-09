|
|
April 18, 1921 - January 15, 2019
January 15, 2019, Patrick F. Jerrytone, died from complications with pneumonia at the VA hospital in San Antonio, TX. Pat was born in Pittston, PA, April 18, 1921.
He joined the Army after high school and was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne in WWII. On his 10th combat jump he was wounded when shot down by the Germans. It is the end of an era for the Greatest Generation who should never be forgotten. Patrick was, perhaps, the last survivor of his unit.
Among his commendations are the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Victory Medal WWII, American Campaign, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign, Army Combat Infantryman, Army Good Conduct Medal and Netherlands Orange Lanyard.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Jerrytone, sisters Pauline, Nellie and Jenny, and brother, Buster. He leaves behind his wife, Cecelia
and special friend, Gene Binkley, his extended family in Texas and Nevada, nieces and nephews, some of whom followed his path to the military, carving out distinguished careers. Special thanks to niece and nephew, Peggy Russo and Buddy O'Boyle, who stayed in touch during his final years.
Patrick's final resting place will be Ft. Sam Houston. Services will be 2-11-19 at 1:15PM.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019