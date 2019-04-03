|
|
June 23, 1940 - April 1, 2019
Patrick Floyd Mechler passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 23, 1940, in Castroville, Texas to Clementine and Elmer Mechler. He is survived by his wife, Sharyn; son, Mark (Sonia) Mechler; daughters, Patricia Mechler (Dee Taubert), Natalie (Cole) Benke; grandchildren, Alex (Brittany) Rodriguez, Angelica, Brandon, Sabrina, and Dalton Mechler, Katie, Clemie, Hannah and Lily Huron, Trystan and Nicholas Benke, Nathan, Zachary and Piper Taubert, and four great grandchildren; sister, Katherine (Anton) Czaja; in-laws, Janice (Carl) Roberts, Stephen (Barbara) Mechler and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gilbert Mechler and grandchildren Christi and Benjamin Mechler Huron. Visitation: Wednesday, April 3rd from 4-8 pm at Tondre Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Thursday, April 4th at 9 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste, Texas. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Castroville, Texas. Memorials may be made in Pat's memory to or the . Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019