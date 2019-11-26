|
Patrick Joseph Drain born in Tyrone, PA on March 31, 1950; went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 at the age of 69. Patrick served his country in the United States Navy and retired after 25 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Diana R. Drain, parents Bernade J. and Bridget M. Drain and son Gerard A. Drain. Survivors include his loving daughter Patricia B. Esparza and husband Edward, sisters Genevieve A. Drain and Maureen Drain and other family members and friends.
Services will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 26, 2019