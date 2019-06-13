|
August 2, 1931 - June 10, 2019
Rev. Msgr. Patrick J. Flanagan died on Monday June 10, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born in Ireland on August 2nd, 1931 and was ordained to the priesthood on June 10, 1956.
He spent his priestly ministry in various parishes of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.
His final assignments were at St. Peter and Paul in New Braunfels, and St. Monica's, Converse.
He is survived by his sister Maude, his brother Anthony, nieces and nephews, Gerard, Patrick, Sean, Maura Billy, Sarah and Brenda, his lifelong friend Sr. Sylvia Schmidt and a wide circle of friends.
He loved to travel and explore the world. He was an avid reader, enjoyed movies, golf and was a loyal supporter of Notre Dame.
The liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at St. Monica's Converse on Friday June 14th at 10 am.
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated.
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019