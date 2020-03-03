|
|
Patrick John Murphy,72,of San Antonio, passed away peacefully in the company of family on February 18, 2020. Patrick was born on July 20, 1947,in Buffalo New York to Donald and Julia(Judy)Murphy. Patrick was a Vietnam Veteran, proud to serve in the U.S. Marines. Wounded in war time, he received three Purple Hearts. Patrick loved fishing, cooking, reading and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter's Tammy and Holly Murphy.He is survived by his children Kim (Greg) Reece, Heather Duffin, Bryan Murphy, Brandy Singleton, Julia Murphy and grandchildren Hayley and Ashley Duffin, Jacob, Faith and Juliet Reece, Cooper Torres and Bexar and Beaux Murphy. Services are Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:15 pm. Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. Shelter 2, with a reception to follow at Hampton Inn 11426 W IH 10, San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2020