Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:15 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. Shelter 2
View Map

Patrick John Murphy


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick John Murphy Obituary

Patrick John Murphy,72,of San Antonio, passed away peacefully in the company of family on February 18, 2020. Patrick was born on July 20, 1947,in Buffalo New York to Donald and Julia(Judy)Murphy. Patrick was a Vietnam Veteran, proud to serve in the U.S. Marines. Wounded in war time, he received three Purple Hearts. Patrick loved fishing, cooking, reading and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter's Tammy and Holly Murphy.He is survived by his children Kim (Greg) Reece, Heather Duffin, Bryan Murphy, Brandy Singleton, Julia Murphy and grandchildren Hayley and Ashley Duffin, Jacob, Faith and Juliet Reece, Cooper Torres and Bexar and Beaux Murphy. Services are Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:15 pm. Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. Shelter 2, with a reception to follow at Hampton Inn 11426 W IH 10, San Antonio.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -