It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Michael O'Reilly announces his passing on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 93 years. He left behind two sons - Michael (Marcia Karol) and Dennis, two grandchildren - Kellie Davison and Kerrie Ennis, four great-grandchildren - Peyton, Lyla, Sadie Fae and Rylieann. He proudly served in WWII in the US Navy Pacific Theater. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.
Cremation will be through Neptune Society of San Antonio, Texas, and his ashes will be scattered in Galveston Bay.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020