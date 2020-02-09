|
|
Patrick Mark Buckley entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was born in San Antonio, TX on July 18, 1935.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Velma Inez Harris Buckley. His brother, Edward A. Buckley Jr came into this world three years before Pat, and they left together to go home on the same day.
He is survived by his children, Michaeleen Buckley Chappell, Perry Dean Buckley, Eileen Buckley; Lydia May Buckley, mother of his children; grandchildren, Cody Dean Buckley, David Kyle Chappell, Lauren Elizabeth Chappell, Joel Douglas Pena, Elise Nicole Pena; great granddaughter, Amalia June Pena; brother, Charles Dee Buckley; sister-in-law, Yvonne Buckley; also numerous nieces and nephews. Pat lived a simple life. After 28 years with the Texas Hwy Dept he retired to enjoy more time with family, play golf and watch TV westerns and football.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Oaks Mortuary on Wednesday,
February 12th, at 3:00 p.m..
