September 29, 1940 - April 8, 2019
Patrick T. Absher, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019, in San Antonio, TX surrounded by his family. Patrick was born to Lawson Maurice Absher & Helen Christine Thedford in Midland, TX on September 29, 1940. He retired from active duty military as SMSGT in 1985 after 24 years in the USAF. Patrick went on to civil service for an additional 14 years. Patrick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Jeanne Absher; sons, Steven Pierce (Deborah) & Michael Absher; daughter, Lisa Ross (Fred); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Philip Absher (Rhetta) & Danne Absher; sister, Jan Conner (Dr. Stanley Conner). The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
CHURCH SERVICE
TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019
11AM
ST. MATTHEWS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
810 Kitty Hawk, Universal City, TX 78148
Fr. Craig Pooser will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
