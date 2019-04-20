San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
810 Kitty Hawk
Universal City , TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Absher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick T. Absher


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick T. Absher Obituary
September 29, 1940 - April 8, 2019
Patrick T. Absher, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019, in San Antonio, TX surrounded by his family. Patrick was born to Lawson Maurice Absher & Helen Christine Thedford in Midland, TX on September 29, 1940. He retired from active duty military as SMSGT in 1985 after 24 years in the USAF. Patrick went on to civil service for an additional 14 years. Patrick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Jeanne Absher; sons, Steven Pierce (Deborah) & Michael Absher; daughter, Lisa Ross (Fred); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Philip Absher (Rhetta) & Danne Absher; sister, Jan Conner (Dr. Stanley Conner). The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

CHURCH SERVICE
TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019
11AM
ST. MATTHEWS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
810 Kitty Hawk, Universal City, TX 78148

Fr. Craig Pooser will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com


Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now